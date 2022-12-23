Watch: Paramilitary Personnel's Swift Action Saves Man Who Fell Unconscious At Ahmedabad Airport

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency lifesaving procedure

A CISF (Central Industrial Security Force)jawan saved the life of a man, who fell unconscious at Ahmedabad airport, by performing the CPR medical procedure on him. The jawans were able to revive him successfully.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency lifesaving procedure that is performed when the heart stops beating.

The video of the incident was shared by Sunil Deodhar, BJP's national secretary on Twitter. The caption of the video reads, "Prompt action of CISF Jawan's saved a life at @ahmairport. Salute to this great force."

Watch the video here:

Prompt action of CISF Jawan's saved a life at @ahmairport.

Salute to this great force 🙏 pic.twitter.com/miBP4g8Ft6 — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) December 22, 2022

Responding to Mr Deora's tweet, Ahmedabad airport replied, "Dear Mr. Deodhar, thank you for the appreciation of our CISF Jawans. They truly make us and our nation proud by always saving humanity. Gratitude to these heroes. Team SVPIA."

The internet saluted the CISF jawans. A user wrote, "Salute to the Jawan & others who saved the man, but please do not post the video on social media or any public domain. No person would like his/her video in a helpless moment like this to be displayed to all."

"Omg, he gave a life. See his caring touch after CPR ! Salute soldier! Proud of CISF. I have high regards for them as they are the best Professionals one can see in any of the airports across the country," another comment reads.

"CPR should be a mandatory skill for everyone. It should be taught in schools. Lifesaver," the third user wrote.

"Excellent job by CISF team. Appreciate their efforts and big salute to them and their training team. Very proud of our arm forces. Bharat mata ki jai, vande mataram," the fourth user commented.