Watch: "Modi, Modi" Chants In Lok Sabha Over Poll Wins, PM Was Present

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted by chants of "Modi, Modi" as he entered parliament for the second half of the Budget session that rescued today.

In visuals, PM Modi was seen at his traditional seat in the Lok Sabha, watching silently as the government benches erupted in chants of "Modi, Modi" and desk-thumping to mark the BJP's outstanding 4/5 victory in recent state elections.

As he entered the house, BJP MPs gave him a standing ovation.

Union Ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, joined the ruling party MPs in the big welcome. Congress President Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders were present in the House at the time.

PM Modi entered the Lok Sabha when Speaker Om Birla was telling MPs about a parliamentary delegation from Austria, which was watching today's proceedings from a special box.

When the chants died down, the Speaker welcomed the Austrian delegation, which is in India for a four-day visit.

In elections held in February-March, the BJP won a record re-election in Uttar Pradesh and scored victories in Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur defying predictions of a close fight.

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won Punjab.

The cheering is expected to continue when the BJP parliamentary party gathers tomorrow for its weekly meeting. PM Modi is likely to address party MPs from both houses in the meeting.