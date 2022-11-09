"I Apologise," Says Minister Nitin Gadkari Over Bad Road, Crowd Applauds

Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched eight road projects together

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari put out a public apology for what he said was a poorly built stretch of highway in Madhya Pradesh and ordered a new contract for the project.

"I am sad and pained. I have no hesitation in apologising if a mistake has been made. On the Mandla to Jabalpur highway, the 63-km Barela to Mandla stretch that cost Rs 400 crore to build, I am not satisfied with it," the Road Transport Minister said in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Monday.

His audience broke into applause. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan was on the stage.

"There is a problem and many of you are facing difficulties. I spoke to my officers before coming here. I have told them whatever work is pending, have a discussion. After mutual consensus suspend the project and repair the old work, float a new tender and deliver a good road soon. Whatever you have faced so far, I apologise for it," Mr Gadkari said.

Mr Gadkari and Mr Chouhan launched eight road projects together.

The Union Minister also promised to give Madhya Pradesh roads worth Rs 6 lakh crore during his term and urged the state government to accelerate land acquisition and clearing of forests.

Mr Gadkari's plainspeak has often landed him in trouble within the BJP. On Tuesday, he said the country was indebted to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh - who led two Congress governments between 2004 and 2014 - for economic reforms.

"Liberal economy ke karan desh ko nayee disha mili,uske liye Manmohan Singh ka desh reeni hai (The country is indebted to Manmohan Singh for the liberalisation that gave a new direction)," Mr Gadkari said at an award function.