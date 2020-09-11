Watch: Men Walk Into UP Jewellery Store In Masks, Sanitise Hands, Rob It

The robbers calmly sanitise their hands and then casually take out country-made guns to rob the store

Two men casually walk in a jewellery store wearing masks and sanitise their hands following full coronavirus protocol. Seconds later, they whip out guns and start robbing the store as a third man joins them, CCTV footage from the store shows.

The bizarre robbery took place in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. Store workers probably assumed the men were customers when they were offered sanitizer. What happened next was unexpected.

The robbers calmly sanitise their hands and then casually point country-made guns at the store workers as they proceeded to stuff their bag with jewellery allegedly worth Rs 40 lakh.

In Aligarh , then men rob a jewellery shop following full ‘covid protocol' - walk in wearing masks , get hands sanitised and then whip out a gun and rob the establishment ! @aligarhpolice have promised swift action ... pic.twitter.com/hTOREmEg2W — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) September 11, 2020

Three customers at the store don't move an inch as the looting continues. One man, who had got up before the robbery began, is seen rushing out of a door inside the store as soon as he saw weapons.

One of the accused jumps over the counter and takes out wads of currency notes and more jewellery as a store worker is seen visibly scared sitting with folded hands. Police say they robbed 30,000 to 40,000 in cash.

The robbery is over in less than half a minute - the accused then leave the store as swiftly as they had come in.

Aligarh police have promised swift action in the case.

"With the help CCTV footage we will soon solve the case and arrest the accused," Muniraj G, SSP, Aligarh told media.