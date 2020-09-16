Men Who Robbed UP Store After Sanitising Hands Arrested In Encounter: Cops

Aligarh jewellery store robbery: Noida police also tweeted photographs from the encounter

Three men who allegedly robbed a jewellery store in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh last week have been arrested today in Noida after an encounter with the police.

The trio was headed to Delhi on a motorcycle when they were stopped at a Sector 39 checkpost at around 4pm. A gunfight followed and Saurabh, Mohit and Rohit, all from Aligarh, were injured and later arrested. They have been taken to a hospital, police said.

The Noida police also tweeted photographs from the encounter. The accused are seen lying on the street injured, with their guns next to them.

Three country-made pistols and some stolen items have been recovered from the group. Their bike has been impounded as well.

During preliminary interrogation, the police found out that the accused were behind the robbery in the Aligarh jewellery store.

Last week, the jewellery store was robbed by three masked men, who followed full coronavirus protocol - even sanitized their hands after casually getting inside the shop before looting it at gunpoint. The bizarre robbery, which was over in 30 seconds, was captured on CCTV. Jewellery worth around Rs 36 lakh and Rs 50,000 cash was stolen from the shop, Aligarh police had said.

"After investigation, it has emerged that the trio was behind the daylight loot in the jewellery shop in Aligarh on September 11," a police official told news agency PTI.

Further details and their criminal history are being looked into, the police said.

With inputs from PTI