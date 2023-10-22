Watch: Meet Bros Perform 'Maadi' Garba Song written By PM Modi

Meet Bros sang the Garba song penned by PM Modi himself.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the 125th Founders' Day celebrations at The Scindia School in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. During the event, as a special gesture, the musical duo Meet Bros presented a special song for the Prime Minister. The Indian musical, comprising of brothers Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh - who also happened to be Scindia School alumnus, sang the recently released Garba song penned by PM Modi himself. The song is titled 'Maadi'.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister shared the video of their performance. In the clip, he is seen smiling and enjoying the song while tapping his hand on his knee. "At @ScindiaSchool, @Meetbros sung the Garba penned by me. Incidentally, they are proud alumnus of Scindia School," he wrote in the caption the post.

Watch the video below:

At @ScindiaSchool, @Meetbros sung the Garba penned by me. Incidentally, they are proud alumnus of Scindia School. pic.twitter.com/brIjHVlslC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2023

The video quickly garnered the attention of several users. In just a few hours, it accumulated over 145,000 views. In the comment section, while some praised Meet Bros for their performance, others lauded PM Modi for the lyrics of the song.

"Meet Bros are fantastic duo. Mesmerized to hear their live performance," wrote one user. "Fantastic to see @Meetbros showcasing their talents and celebrating their Scindia School connection through Garba," said another.

"This is heartwarming!" commented a third user. "Wow! Modi Ji, you are no less than a poet," added another.

Notably, PM Modi shared the song - sung by Divya Kumar and composed by the Meet Bros - on YouTube and X earlier this month. The song is four minutes and 40 seconds long and is sung in Gujarati. "As the auspicious Navratri dawns upon us, I am delighted to share a Garba penned by me during the past week. Let the festive rhythms embrace everyone!" PM Modi wrote while releasing the video of the same.

'Maadi' is the second song penned by PM Modi. Before this, the Prime Minister also shared another Garba song, which he authored several years ago. The song, titled 'Garbo', is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

"Inspired by the poetic notes penned by none other than the one and only PM Narendra Modi. GARBO transports us to witness the dynamic culture of Gujarat during Navratri," the description of the song on YouTube reads.