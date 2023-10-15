On Navratri, PM Modi Releases New Garba Song 'Maadi'

The PM thanked the singer and composer "for giving voice and music to this Garba."

On the auspicious occasion of Navrati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a new Garba song titled "Maadi". The song, penned by PM Modi, is sung by Divya Kumar and is composed by the Meet Bros. He released the video of the same on YouTube and X, formerly Twitter. PM Modi said, "As the auspicious Navratri dawns upon us, I am delighted to share a Garba penned by me during the past week. Let the festive rhythms embrace everyone!"

I thank @MeetBros, Divya Kumar for giving voice and music to this Garba.

He also thanked the singer and composer "for giving voice and music to this Garba." The song is four minutes and 40 seconds long and is sung in Gujarati. The video shows people dressed in colourful attire heading to various garba venues to swing to the beats while some are also seen with dandiya. Notably, in one of the frames, the Statue of Unity located in Vadodara and dedicated to Sardar Vallabhai Patel, features in the background.

On Saturday, a music video featuring a Garba song written by PM Modi was released. The 190-second song, titled "Garbo", was authored by the Prime Minister several years ago. The song is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. It was released under the banner of Jjust Music, a music label established by actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. The song swiftly gained popularity online, amassing over a million views on YouTube within just six hours of its release.

The company posted the song on YouTube, describing it as "inspired by the poetic notes penned by none other than the one and only PM Narendra Modi. GARBO transports us to witness the dynamic culture of Gujarat during Navratri."

Talking about "Maadi", PM Modi said on Saturday, "I have not written for many years now, but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will share during Navratri," PM Modi tweeted on X.

PM Modi also wished people on the first day of the festival today. "May mother Durga, who gives strength, brings to everyone's life happiness, prosperity, good fortune and good health," he said on the microblogging platform.