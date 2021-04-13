Watch: Mary Millben, US Singer Greets Indians, Recites Sanskrit Shlokas

Hindu New Year 2021: Mary Milliben greets India ''Happy New Year'', sings Sankrit shlokas

India is celebrating Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and a host of other auspicious New Years today. On the happy occasion, popular American singer, Mary Millben greeted the Indian communities across the globe, particularly in India, by reciting Sanskrit shlokas. According to the Hindu calendar, several Indian states ushered in the New Year on Tuesday. Mary Milliben posted a wonderful video on Twitter and wrote: "Happy New Year to my beloved India, the Indian-American community, and Indian communities across the world. Today, I hope you are blessed with the new spirit of the new year. May this new year bring much joy and happiness."

Watch Mary Milliben singing sanskrit shlokas here:

Happy New Year to my beloved #India, the Indian-American community, and Indian communities across the world. Today, I hope you are blessed with the new spirit of the new year. May this new year bring much joy and happiness. My greeting: https://t.co/lSQjSYw7re.#HinduNewYear ???????????????? — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) April 13, 2021

Ms Millben, 39, after releasing the video on shlokas said, "After performing for Diwali 2020 last year, I wanted to learn more about the traditional festivals and religious observances in India. My relationship with the Indian culture and love for India has grown through my learning and study of Hindi," she said.

Last November, Ms Milliben had sung the popular aarti song, ''Om Jai Jagdish Hare'', as her Diwali greetings to the Indian communities worldwide. The video was instantly popular with over a million views.

Thanking her Hindi teacher, Dr Moxraj, Ms Milliben said, "It has been enlightening to continue learning about the importance of Diwali, Holi, and especially today's celebration. A celebration of the new year on the Hindu calendar and the entrance of spring," she said.

"During today's chanting, I lifted prayers for India, communities across the world, and I will continue to pray for your safety," she said. "May the Almighty bring healing to our homes and our planet. I hope today, as you are gathered in your homes, you are blessed with the new spirit of the new year. May time with family, reflection, your favourite foods, and the energy of a new year bring you much joy and happiness," she added.

Mary Millben has performed for three consecutive US Presidents - George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.