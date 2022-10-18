Watch: Manchester United Veterans Relish Rosogollas At Fan Event In Kolkata

Over 7,000 football fans attended the event.

A viral video of a Kolkata event showed Manchester United Football Club veterans Wes Brown and Mikael Silvestre eating rosogollas. The Premier League India's official Twitter handle shared the video with the caption, "Over 7000 people turned out to welcome Manchester United in Kolkata for # ILoveUnited."

The event "#ILOVEUNITED", hosted by the club for its Indian fans, took place in Kolkata on Sunday, October 16. The two legendary football players were also seen posing for photos and signing autographs for admirers.

Over 7000 people showed up to welcome @ManUtd in Kolkata for #ILOVEUNITED ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SZFsWku5PA — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) October 18, 2022

It has so far amassed thousands of views, hundreds of likes, and several comments from the fans.

Requesting a similar event for the Liverpool fans, one user commented, "When are you doing a similar event for Liverpool fans in India??? I hope Liverpool FC does it in near future. We will be excited if this happens in Premier League India."

"You have wasted the time of 7000 people for a 0-0 draw vs Newcastle," wrote another user.

The third user commented: "The biggest club in the world with the biggest fanbase."

The United greats Wes Brown and Mikael Silvestre both finished their illustrious careers in India, with Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin, respectively. Over 7,000 fans attended this event at Big Lawn Nicco Park.

According to the club's website, "United supporters in India were given the opportunity to vote for the next location of #ILOVEUNITED, after the initially planned in-market match screening was postponed due to the Covid pandemic. Six Indian cities were shortlisted, and Kolkata emerged as the overwhelming favourite with 33 per cent of the vote."