Watch: Man Slips Trying To Board Moving Train At Delhi Station, Cop To The Rescue

As the train pulls out of the Delhi cantonment area, a man, with luggage in both hands, shimmies down the platform, tries to board it, slips and falls into the gap, but is saved by an alert railway constable.

The unidentified man places his first bag onto the moving train, grabs the door handle and tries to climb onto the train, loses his footing and slips down. A fellow passenger, standing right behind him, drops his handbags and scrambles in to save the man. Railway Protection Force constable Rajvir Singh, who is a short distance away, sprints on to the scene to join the rescue act.

Mr Singh tries to pulls the man away, trips and takes a tumble. The man, holding on to the door handle, is dragged away by the moving train. Back on his feet in no time, the constable again makes a dash for the man, and manages to pulls him away to safety.

The RPF tweeted a video of the rescue act lauding the constable with #HeroesInUniform.

#RPF CT Rajvir Singh, with his timely courageous act, saved a passenger from the wheels of a running train. The person tried to board a running train, slipped and fell into the gap.#PreciousLife#BeResponsible#HeroesInUniform@RailMinIndia@IR_CRB@RPFNRDLIpic.twitter.com/mKYd2ZyOoj — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) July 24, 2021

At this point a few other passengers are also seen running towards them even as the train continues to be on the move.