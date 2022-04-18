Watch: Man Garlands Would-Be Wife, She Slaps Him On Stage, Twice

The woman, bejewelled and in her wedding lehanga, stormed off the stage, leaving the man, guests stunned.

Slapped once. Slapped twice. And gone. The groom was ready, the bride seemed ready, the cameraman was in position, and people were in attendance at this wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur.

The man moved to garland his would-be wife, but she in return slapped him hard across his face, as seen in a video. Not once, but twice and the confetti cannon, in anticipation of the grand garland ceremony, went off, right then.

It was only after the family members intervened that the two sides reached an agreement.