Watch: Man Falls Off Dam Wall During Dangerous Stunt, Now Faces A Case

The Srinivasa Sagara is located about 74 km from Bengaluru.

A young man in his 20s has been hospitalised after he slipped and fell to the ground during a dangerous attempt to scale the Srinivasa Sagara dam in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur.

A video shows the young man climbing the dam wall as water flows down. Many people are seen looking at the dangerous feat. Once he reaches a height of about 25 feet, he slips off and falls to the ground amid a collective gasp from those waiting nearby. The dam wall is about 50 feet high.

A case has now been registered against the youngster for trying to scale the wall despite a warning from the district administration, asking him not to perform the risky feat.

He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru.

