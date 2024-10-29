Viral Video Shows Pakistani Students Performing Dangerous Stunt On Classmates, Sparking Outrage Online

The internets reaction was swift and furious

A video capturing students at Pakistan's Superior University in Lahore attempting a risky stunt with their classmates has gone viral, drawing significant backlash on social media. In the video, two students approach another from behind and flip him upside down by his neck- a move that left viewers alarmed rather than entertained. The clip also shows the stunt being repeated on multiple students.

Posted on Instagram by Ali Hasan and Zaki Shah, the clip has amassed over 48.7 million views with the caption, "Funny moments in Superior University."

The internet's reaction was swift and furious, with numerous users flooding the comments to voice their concerns over the stunt's safety.

A user wrote, "This isn't funny at all! This is dangerous."

Another user commented, "If someone did this to me. They would be in heaven and I would be in Jail."

"You guys can literally break someone's spine," the third user commented.

"This can cause serious injury," wrote another concerned user.

"Neck breaking stunt," the fifth user wrote on Instagram.