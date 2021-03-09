Watch: Mamata Banerjee Makes Tea At Campaign Stop In Bengal's Nandigram

West Bengal election 2021: Mamata Banerjee makes tea in Nandigram

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while on a round of Nandigram took a quick detour today to give her campaign a personal touch - make tea and serve it to locals.

Ms Banerjee is fighting the Bengal election from Nandigram constituency. Her main rival there from the BJP is Suvendu Adhikari, who quit her Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP just before election dates were announced.

In visuals, Ms Banerjee in a white saree is seen holding a plastic tea-strainer and a saucepan filled with the hot beverage. People gather about her as she pours the tea in six-seven paper cups at the roadside stall. Seconds later, the cups are served to the waiting crowd.

#WATCH: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee serves tea to everyone at a tea stall in Nandigram. The CM herself had tea at the stall. pic.twitter.com/0FwnNgZF44 — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021

Ms Banerjee has in the past too served tea while on a round of public events. In August 2019, she was seen making tea and serving it to locals in Bengal's Digha.

Ms Banerjee's Trinamool Congress faces a big challenge from the BJP this time, with the rival party deploying its full might of top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their Bengal campaign.

BJP leaders on Monday shared posters showing PM Modi as "Dada (brother)" in what was seen as a counter to Ms Banerjee being referred to in public as "Didi (sister)".

The Bengal election will take place over eight rounds and 33 days in a marathon schedule that the Trinamool alleges was stretched on directions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders.