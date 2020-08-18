Watch: Madhya Pradesh Family's Dance Of Life After Testing Covid Negative

Covid-19 image: Family of eight in Madhya Pradesh dances with joy after recovery

A family of eight put up a super recovery show after all of them defeated the Covid-19 infection, in Madhya Pradesh's Katni, on Tuesday. Last evening, the entire family tested negative for Covid-19 at the Katni Covid care centre. Before being discharged - both the young and the old - in the family danced in the ward to Bollywood numbers.

Take a look at the family's dance of life when they defeated the deadly virus. The family was in hospital fighting the infection for 17 days.

Videos of coronavirus-infected people dancing with joy after recovery have gone viral many times since the pandemic spread in India. Videos of doctors dancing to boost patients' morale, beat their own stress and spread positivity have emerged from different parts of the country, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Kanpur and Chennai.

India, which is the third worst-affected country by the pandemic, has been reporting the highest number of daily cases across the world for the last 13 days. The recovery rate in the country is over 72 per cent, according to government data.

In Madhya Pradesh there are over 46,300 Covid-19 cases as of today and over 35,000 people have recovered. Five ministers in the state, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, had tested positive. The Chief Minister and three others have recovered now.