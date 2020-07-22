Doctors Dance With Patients At Covid Care Centre In Delhi's Akshardham

The doctors danced with coronavirus patients in recovery at a facility in Delhi's Akshardham.

Days after Delhi's Corona Warrior doctors did stress-busting, immunity-boosting yoga with COVID-19 patients, visuals of them dancing with patients have brought cheer to the country even as its total case count came close to 12 lakh.

The clip of doctors shaking a leg with recovering coronavirus patients at a Covid Care Centre in the national capital's Akshardham area has been shared widely on the internet.

The medical professionals can be seen gracefully doing a mix of Indian and Western classical dance moves.

Earlier as well, many videos of doctors dancing to boost patients' morale, beat their own stress and spread positivity have emerged from different parts of the country, including Delhi, Kanpur and Chennai. These videos had earned high praise on the internet, where people applauded the doctors' spirit and sense of humour despite working long hours in PPE kits to treat a highly contagious and deadly disease.

Delhi is the third worst-hit by coronavirus in India after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. It added 1,324 fresh coronavirus cases today taking its total Covid count to 1.25 lakh cases.

Almost a quarter of the population of the city-state has contracted COVID-19 till now, but its case doubling rate has risen to 100 days and recovery rate well above 80 per cent.

"Nearly six months into the epidemic, only 22.86 per cent of the people are affected," Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, said, cautioning that the remaining 77 per cent are still vulnerable to the viral disease and containment measures need to continue with the same rigour.