Her Happy Dance For Sister Who Returned Home After Beating COVID Is Viral

A woman dances to welcome her elder sister home after she beat coronavirus.

A sister's relief at her sibling's safe return home after beating coronavirus was apparent in the way she danced joyfully to welcome her back. A video that is going viral online shows a young woman welcoming her elder sister home after she successfully recovered from the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 14 million people worldwide.

The video was shared on Twitter this Sunday by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, who echoed the sentiments of thousands others when he wrote that he loved the sisters' duet.

In the two-minute-long clip, the woman can be seen outside her house, evidently waiting for her elder sister to return. On catching sight of her walking down the road that leads up to their house, she begins playing the peppy song 'Tai Tai Phish' from the movie Chillar Party. What follows is a happy dance by both the siblings that is sure to bring a smile to your face.

"Just Loved the #SistersDuet!" wrote Mr Kabra while sharing the undated video of the happy dance on Twitter. "No pandemic can reduce a nanometer of smile, of any family that cherishes such warmth, love & energy," he added.

Since being posted on the microblogging platform this Sunday, the video has collected over 20,000 views and hundreds of 'retweets' and comments.

"The spirit is amazing," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Lovely reaction," another remarked.

In May this year, a video of a doctor being welcomed home after 20 days of working at a coronavirus hospital had also gone viral on social media. The video showed neighbours applauding the doctor to thank her for her service.