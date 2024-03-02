Video: Landslides Hit Vital Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Traffic Blocked

A video of a massive landslide hitting the highway has surfaced.

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway, a vital road that connects the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, is blocked after landslides and avalanches in multiple locations following heavy rain and snowfall in the region. A video of a massive landslide hitting the highway has surfaced.

The meteorological department has predicted moderate rain and snowfall in most parts of the Union Territory this week, with peak activity on March 1 and 2. The vital 270-km long Srinagar-Jammu highways were closed after landslides at multiple places, particularly between Banihal and Ramban sector.

The video from an unidentified location shows a huge amount of mud and boulders rolling down the hill and falling on the highway. Within seconds, the debris blocked a large portion of the highway. Road clearing operations are underway, till then, the movement on the highway remains affected.

Another video showed at least three JCB crawler machines deployed to clear the debris and a small stream of muddy water has formed. Another video showed trucks stranded on the highway and fast-flowing brown, muddy water moving down the hill.

The high-altitude areas of the Jammu region recorded fresh snowfall, while the plains, including the winter capital city were lashed by rains yesterday.

"Few places may experience heavy to very heavy snow particularly over higher reaches of the north, central and south Kashmir and Pirpanjal range of Jammu division during this period," the weather office said.

"The plains of Kashmir may receive moderate rain or snow while the plains of Jammu may receive moderate rain with a possibility of heavy rain over Ramban, Udhampur and Reasi districts. Few places may experience thunder, lightning or hailstorms accompanied by gusty winds," it said.

A traffic department official said the one-way traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was moving smoothly despite rains.

Gulmarg and tourist resort towns Sonamarg and Doodhpathri received moderate to heavy snow. Gurez, Kupwara, Baltal and other towns in the higher reaches also received fresh snow. At present, it is raining or snowing moderately at most places of Kashmir.