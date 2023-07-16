Watch: At French President's Dinner For PM Modi, A "Jai Ho" Performance

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron at the banquet dinner.

During his two-day visit to France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a banquet dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Louvre Museum in Paris on Friday. The dinner was regarded as special for several reasons. It was held on the national day of France on July 14, which is also known as Bastille Day. This was also the first time a banquet dinner was hosted at the Louvre Museum since 1953 when Queen Elizabeth II was invited. Amid this, a video of the popular song "Jai Ho" being played at the banquet dinner is going viral on the internet and the two leaders are seen enjoying the performance thoroughly.

In the video, a band is seen singing the Oscar-winning song by AR Rahman as Mr Macron and PM Modi watch the performance. Both of them are seen enjoying the song and also sharing smiles in between. In fact, the French President is seen thumping the table as he enjoys the beats of the songs, Several people present at the venue are seen appreciating the performance. As per ANI, the song was played twice at the dinner.

Not only this, but the dinner menu also had a special gesture for PM Modi. It featured the Indian tricolour instead of the colours of the national flag of France. In addition, a vegetarian menu was specially curated for the Prime Minister. During the dinner, PM Modi also raised a toast to the India-France relations and congratulated the people of France on Bastille Day.

"In the past 25 years, the world faced many ups and downs and challenging times, but the friendship between France and India continued to grow deeper. We have made a long and important journey on the basis of Mutual understanding, trust and respect. Due to the personal efforts of President Macron, our ties are moving forward in every direction," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the dinner.

On Saturday, Mr Macron shared a special video wrapping PM Narendra Modi's official visit to the country. "To the people of India, trust and friendship," said Macron in his tweet. The video covered the Prime Minister receiving the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest French honour in civilian or military orders, besides the participation of Indian forces in the Bastille Day parade in Paris.