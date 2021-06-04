Watch: J&K Health Workers Cross River To Take Vaccine To Remote Area

The video got a thumbs-up on the social media, with many praising dedication of the health workers.

Determined to do their duty, a team of healthcare workers waded through river water on their way to carry out a Covid vaccination drive at a remote area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows the team members crossing the river with a cold box used to store vaccine doses.

#WATCH Health workers cross a river to reach a remote area of Kandi block in Rajouri to conduct COVID19 vaccination drive#JammuAndKashmirpic.twitter.com/9x2CH6ogb6 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021

At first, two women and a man are seen wading into the river that is flowing at their knee-level. The three are seen holding each other as they wade through the water to reach the other side. Close on their heels are two more health workers, one of whom is seen carrying a cold box.

Dr Iqbal Malik, medical officer for Kandi block in Rajouri district, told ANI that an extensive vaccination drive was carried out in the block today. "The aim is to vaccinate 100 per cent of the population against Covid even in far-flung and inaccessible areas," Dr Malik said.

The video got a thumbs-up on the social media, with many praising the dedication of the healthcare workers.

The video also plays out against the backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir's impressive performance in the Covid immunisation exercise. As per data released today, the Union Territory has vaccinated 71.93 per cent of its population above 45 years, with three districts -- Shopian, Ganderbal and Jammu -- achieving 100 per cent vaccine coverage in this age group.

Jammu and Kashmir today reported 1,723 new Covid cases and 34 deaths over the past 24 hours. The active case count in the Union Territory stands at 29,615.