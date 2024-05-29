Watch: Indian Soldiers Win Tug Of War Against Chinese Troops In Sudan

Indian troops deployed in Sudan as part of a UN Peacekeeping mission emerged victorious in a remarkable Tug of War contest against their Chinese counterparts, as confirmed by Army officials.

The event, captured in a viral video, showcases the exemplary camaraderie and competitive spirit among the troops.

In a display of physical prowess and teamwork, Indian troops demonstrated their strength and determination, securing a notable triumph over the Chinese contingent. It was a friendly yet spirited competition.

#WATCH | Indian troops won a Tug of War that took place between them and Chinese troops during deployment in Sudan, Africa under a UN Peacekeeping mission: Army officials



The viral video, authenticated by Indian Army officials, has garnered widespread attention.

The United Nations Mission in the Sudan (UNMIS) was established by the UN Security Council under Resolution 1590[1] of 24 March 2005, in response to the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement between the government of the Sudan and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement on January 9, 2005, in Sudan.

UNMIS tasks are to support the implementation of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement, to perform certain functions relating to humanitarian assistance, protection, promotion of human rights, and to support the African Union Mission in Sudan.

