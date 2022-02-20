Watch: Indian Army Uses Drones To Supply Vaccine Doses In Jammu And Kashmir

The drone deliveries are a part of Mission Sanjeevani.

In a bid to ensure that the COVID-19 vaccine reaches members of the armed forces in the most far-flung areas in the country, the Indian Army has opted to use drones. The Indian Army is using drones to supply the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to forward troops in snow-bound areas in Jammu and Kashmir. The drones are being used to deliver medical supplies to remote locations as part of Mission Sanjeevani. A video of the entire delivery process was recorded by Indian Army officials and shared online. In a post by ANI, the steps involved in the process are seen to be demarcated clearly.

The video begins with the note, “Mission Sanjeevani. Ae delivery of medical supplies through drone.” Then, the clip shows that the entire process is divided into three stages: initial briefing by RMO, prepping of dropping zone, and suspension of the payload.

The first stage sees the officers being briefed about the delivery process. In the second stage, officers can be seen cleaning the sites – in this case, ploughing the snow – of the drones' take-off and delivery. In the third stage, a package containing the vaccines is attached to the drone which travels to the designated destination and drops the package to the ground in the presence of an officer who is waiting at the spot. The drone then returns to its point of origin. The vaccines are packaged to ensure there is no damage during the delivery sources.

Attributing the source of the video to Indian Army officials, ANI said in the tweet, “Watch: Indian Army using drones to supply booster dose vaccine to forward troops in snow-bound areas of J&K. In this case, the package is dropped as line of sight issues don't allow it to land or come lower. Package was well padded for protection.”

Take a look at the video here:

#WATCH Indian Army using drones to supply booster dose vaccine to forward troops in snow-bound areas of J&K. In this case, the package is dropped as line of sight issues don't allow it to land or come lower. Package was well padded for protection



Source: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/e9k7OmTjCg — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

A few days ago, the India Army's Chinar Corps warriors had braved the snow to evacuate a woman from the Bandipur district of Jammu and Kashmir to a helipad. As per the Chinar Coprs, Fazali Begum from Baraub was carried on a stretcher for 1.5 km in snow.