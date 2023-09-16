Watch: Glimpses From India's World Class Yashobhoomi Convention Centre

The Grand Ballroom features a petal ceiling and can host about 2,500 delegates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the YashoBhoomi convention centre in Delhi's Dwarka on Sunday. One of the world's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities, YashoBhoomi is spread across an area of 8.9 lakh square metre and has a total built up area of over 1.8 lakh square metre.

The convention centre, also called India International Convention and Expo Centre, has 15 convention rooms, which includes the main auditorium, the Grand Ballroom, and 13 meeting rooms that can hold up to 11,000 delegates at once.

Inside the main auditorium, there is seating arrangement for 6,000 guests. The seating system is automated which allows the floor to be a flat floor or an auditorium style tiered seating. The interior has been given premium finish with wooden floors and acoustic wall panels.

The Grand Ballroom features a petal ceiling and can host about 2,500 delegates. The extended open area offers more space for around 500 guests. The 13 meeting rooms are spread across eight floors and will be used to hold meetings on different occasions.

The exhibition hall in YashoBhoomi is one of the world's largest halls. It is built on an area of more than 1.07 lakh square meters and will witness everything from business events and trade fairs to exhibitions of different kinds. There is a foyer that will have media rooms, cloak facilities, VVIP lounges, visitor information centre, among others.

YashoBhoomi's designs has elements of Indian culture such as terrazzo floors with brass inlay representing rangolis patterns, lit up pattered walls, and suspended sound absorbent metal cylinders.

The facilitate travel to the MICE facility, YashoBhoomi will be connected to the Delhi Airport Metro Express line on the day of the inauguration of the new Metro station at Dwarka Sector 25.