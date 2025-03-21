Watch: A Hesitant Yes Led To A Photograph They Will Treasure Forever

A man with a sack of leaves on his head walked hand-in-hand with his wife. They let go of each other's hands and attempted to briskly walk past the photographer, who asked if he could photograph them.

A video, shared by Akash Upadhyay, shows how he turned the couple's ordinary walk into a cherished memory. When Mr Upadhyay asked the man in Hindi if he could take their picture, he was hesitant and denied it, saying, "Nahi khichwaenge" (No, we won't).

When the photographer assured him that he would get the picture instantly, the man agreed.

"Nikaal ke aapko hi de denge," (I'll click it and give it to you), Mr Upadhyay told him. Curious, the man asked, "Kab milega?" (When will we get it?). The photographer replied, "Abhi." (Right now).

"You were walking so beautifully hand in hand. I just felt capturing this bond and giving it to you," Mr Upadhyay added. Hearing this, the woman blushed.

Before the moment was captured, the man, still carrying his sack of leaves, asked, "Should I keep this down?" He then keeps the sack aside and gets ready for a pose. Mr Upadhyay then asks the woman to fix her hair who was still holding their toddler in her arms.

After clicking them, the photographer handed them the printed photograph. The woman smiled and showed the picture to their son, adding that she would get it framed. Later, he handed them another picture in which they were seen holding hands.

Seeing this, the woman blushed and the man gently said, "Aapne hamare liye bahut kiya." (You did a lot for us) and then walked away with the sack back on his head.

As they walked away, the woman turned back one last time, her smile still lingering, and softly said, "Bye."

Social media users were moved by the couple's innocence and appreciated the photographer for bringing a smile to their faces.

One of the users wrote, "Thankyou from their side. It's a memory of their lifetime."

Another commented, "So simple and so beautiful. We could learn something from these simple people. We are always complaining in life and that is why we are unhappy. These two know the secret to eternal bliss. Thank you for capturing their love and sharing it with us. Be blessed, always."

A user wrote, "You make their day with your generosity and make my day with your reel. Thank you and keep going."

Earlier, Mr Upadhyay captured an elderly couple he spotted on a cycle cart. He urged the duo to pose together, taking the old man's arm and putting it around his wife. As they became comfortable with the situation, he took them through various poses, including one in which they looked into each other's eyes.