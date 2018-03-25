Watch: A 3D Video Of Yoga With PM Modi

In his monthly radio address, PM Modi talked about a fit India and preventive healthcare and stressed that yoga is a form of preventive healthcare.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 25, 2018 22:01 IST
PM Modi is seen doing "Trikonasana" (triangular pose) in the video.

New Delhi:  This morning, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about health and fitness on his monthly radio address "Mann Ki Baat", a video was shared on his official YouTube channel. In the video, also shared by the prime minister on his official Twitter handle, PM Modi can be seen doing yoga.

PM Modi is seen doing Trikonasana (the triangle posture) in the video. He tweeted saying he was "amazed at the creativity of a few youngsters" who made 3D animated videos of him, including this one.In his radio address, he talked about a "fit India" and preventive healthcare, PM Modi stressed that yoga is a form of preventive healthcare. He insisted that healthy India is as vital as clean India and further added, "Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21. Can we start working from now to encourage people for Yoga?"

PM Modi mentioned that in the current scenario all government departments were working  together to ensure a healthy India. He dded that the government had opened over 3,000 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' (people's medicine centre) and was working on it continuously to open more such centres. 

Modi government has often endorsed yoga on national and international platforms. In 2015, India created two world records on International Yoga Day. PM Modi led the participants at Rajpath in Delhi and the record for largest yoga class, with 35,985 people, and the record for most nationalities participating in a single yoga event -- 84 was registed in the Guiness Book. 
 

