Watch: A 3D Video Of Yoga With PM Modi

PM Modi is seen doing Trikonasana (the triangle posture) in the video. He tweeted saying he was "amazed at the creativity of a few youngsters" who made 3D animated videos of him, including this one.
In his radio address, he talked about a "fit India" and preventive healthcare, PM Modi stressed that yoga is a form of preventive healthcare. He insisted that healthy India is as vital as clean India and further added, "Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21. Can we start working from now to encourage people for Yoga?"
Amazed at the creativity of a few youngsters, who made 3D animated videos of me practising Yoga! Sharing one such video, of Trikonasana.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2018
Keep practising Yoga for a #FitIndia! pic.twitter.com/exjI4elQih
Comments
Modi government has often endorsed yoga on national and international platforms. In 2015, India created two world records on International Yoga Day. PM Modi led the participants at Rajpath in Delhi and the record for largest yoga class, with 35,985 people, and the record for most nationalities participating in a single yoga event -- 84 was registed in the Guiness Book.