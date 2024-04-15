Watch: Gujarat Couple Worth Rs 200 Crore Shower Money From 'Chariot'

The couple were dressed like a bride and groom, covered in gold from head to toe.

A Gujarat couple, who have donated nearly ₹200 crore to live out the rest of their lives as ascetics, participated in a procession to donate all their belongings and money. Construction businessman Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife donated all their wealth in February to commit to "Sayyam Jeevan" or the way of Jain ascetics.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, the couple can be seen riding on top of a large truck decorated like a chariot as they throw clothes and shower currency notes on people in the procession. During the four-kilometre long procession, they also donated their mobile phones and air conditioners.

During the procession or "baraat", the "diksharthis" (ones seeking monkhood) dress like brides and grooms, covered from head to toe in gold jewellery, accompanied by a band of musicians and dancers.

While the couple donated their belongings in February, they will sever all ties with their family on April 22 to walk barefoot across India and survive only on alms. The only two things they can own are a white garment, a bowl for alms and a broom.

At the end of the ceremony, the "diksharthis" have to cut their hair off and after that, twice a year they must pluck their hair out one by one. This "keshlochan" or hair shedding is a deeply painful ritual which symbolises a Jain monk's disregard for physical pain.

The couple are following in the footsteps of their 19-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son who adopted monkhood after similar rituals in 2022. In 2023, a multi-millionaire diamond merchant and his wife also renounced their material belongings and adopted monkhood, five years after their son did the same.

