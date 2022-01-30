Girl, 3, Plays Football With Elephant, Tries To Drink Milk From It

The toddler, on her toes, was seen reaching for the elephant's udder trying to drink from it.

A three-year-old girl was seen trying to drink milk from an elephant in Assam, a set of videos captured the heartwarming scenes. The little girl was seen playing around the animal, hugging and kissing its trunk. The elephant also indulges the child by swinging its trunk at her.

In the next frame, the toddler, on her toes, was seen reaching for the elephant's udder trying to drink from it.

Video of the weekend - has gone viral- A toddler- Harshita of Golaghat,Assam- is seen drinking milks from their domestic elephants.What a fabulous bonding of selfless mother-child like love. Lot to learn from humans. The incident has caught media attention.@ndtv reports pic.twitter.com/KgZnVT9OPG — Ratnadip Choudhury (@RatnadipC) January 30, 2022

The girl, Harshita Bora from Golaghat district, was also seen playing football with the jumbo.

The rare videos come at a time when human-elephant conflict is on the rise in the state as the forests in which the animals roamed got fragmented as farms and tea gardens come up.