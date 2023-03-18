'Embassy Challenge Is Open. Who's Next?': German Ambassador Dances To Naatu Naatu

The Internet was impressed with the dance performance.

The whole country was overjoyed when Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR bagged the Oscar for Best Original Song. Now the German Ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann has celebrated the victory by dancing to the infectious track with his team in Old Delhi.

In the video, uploaded by the Ambassador, Dr Philipp Ackermann, on Twitter, he is seen alighting from a rickshaw in Chandni Chowk and asking a shopkeeper, “Yahi hai India ka world famous? (Is this India's world famous?)” The shop owner then hands a plate of jalebi to the ambassador along with a baton, which has the South Korean flag and Naatu Naatu printed on it.

Later in the video, Dr Philipp Ackermann and his team members assemble on a road near the Red Fort and stage a flash mob as Naatu Naatu plays in the background. They are seen performing the viral dance steps of the song while a huge crowd gathers around to watch and cheer them.

“Germans can't dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated Naatu Naatu's victory at Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun!” Dr Philipp Ackermann wrote.

He added, “Thanks Korean Embassy in India for inspiring us. Congratulations & welcome back Ram Charan and RRR team! Embassy challenge is open. Who's next?”

The Internet was impressed with the dance performance.

“Wow, got goosebumps on seeing nice dance moves and hearing Naatu Naatu song, kudos to team Dr Philipp Ackermann,” a user wrote.

wow, got goosebumps on seeing nice dance moves and hearing naatu naatu song ,kudos to team @AmbAckermann — Vijay (@Vijayec2008) March 18, 2023

The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis also reacted to the video and said, “Hmmm. Interesting…”

Hmmm. Interesting…. — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) March 18, 2023

“What a tribute! Thank you for a big heart. We love you,” a comment read.

What a tribute!Thank you for a big heart.We love you. — B. Nandan (@Nandan15B) March 18, 2023

“It's a perfect cultural connect Ambassador. Great spirit & appreciation of India's Oscar win. Thanks a lot,” a person wrote.

It's a perfect cultural connect Ambassador.Great spirit & appreciation of Indian Oscar win.Thanks a lot. — RAKESH KAPOOR (@rakeshkapoor5) March 18, 2023

Before the 95th Academy Awards were announced this week, Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok grooved to Naatu Naatu along with his staff. A video of the performance was shared by the Korean Embassy in India on Twitter where the embassy employees are seen dressed like RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.