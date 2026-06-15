Watch: French President Gives PM Modi's Visit A Bollywood Spin With <i>'Aari Aari'</i> From Dhurandhar

French President Emmanuel Macron gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Nice a Bollywood twist by sharing a recap video set to the popular song 'Aari Aari' from the film 'Dhurandhar'. The video, posted by Macron on social media, captured highlights from PM Modi's visit to the French city of Nice, where the two leaders held bilateral talks and jointly inaugurated the Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave. The post quickly drew attention online, with many users noting Macron's continued use of Indian popular culture in diplomatic messaging.

Posted on X and Instagram, the video opened with the two leaders greeting each other with a handshake and a hug before showcasing key moments from PM Modi's visit. The montage highlighted their discussions on technology, innovation, and the growing India-France partnership, while the Bollywood soundtrack added a distinctly Indian touch.

The clip served as a cinematic "thank you" message from Macron following PM Modi's participation in the Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave and the Global AI Summit in France.

Watch the video here:

Responding to the video, PM Modi thanked Macron and reiterated that India and France would continue working closely in areas such as technology, innovation and emerging industries.

This is not the first time Macron has used music from Dhurandhar in his social media content. Earlier this year, the French President shared a farewell video from his India visit that also featured music associated with the film, highlighting the growing cultural connect between the two countries.

PM Modi's Visit To Nice

During the visit, PM Modi and Macron held bilateral talks at Villa Kerylos in Nice, marking their first meeting since India and France elevated their relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year. The two leaders discussed a range of issues, including defense cooperation, space collaboration, nuclear energy, technology, and innovation. They also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership.

Technology and innovation were central themes of the visit. Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Macron jointly inaugurated the Bharat Innovates 2026 Conclave in Nice, where they addressed discussions on artificial intelligence, start-ups, trade, space and emerging technologies before holding their bilateral meeting.

They reviewed progress in the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership and agreed to deepen collaboration in advanced technologies and defense manufacturing. PM Modi and Macron also explored opportunities in human spaceflight and small modular reactors. The visit highlighted the growing strategic and technological partnership between India and France, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to closer ties.