In PM Modi's Punjab Speech, References To Drugs And Tahir Hussain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab as a "Kattar Beimaan" party, accusing it of failing the state on law and order, drugs, corruption and misuse of public money.

Speaking after inaugurating 75 redeveloped railway stations across 20 states under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme in Jalandhar, PM Modi began by invoking Punjab's history. "This is the land of 'Sher-e-Punjab' Maharaja Ranjit Singh... However, what is happening in Punjab today is no secret. Here, the reality of betrayal is being masked by advertisements," he said.

The Prime Minister said crime and extortion have taken over the state.

"Law and order in Punjab is in shambles today. No one can predict when or where a gang war might break out or from which direction bullets might start flying," he said, adding that even police stations are not safe and "frequently attacked".

He said the worst damage was being done to Punjab's youth. "Most tragic of all, the future of Punjab is being ruined. Drug peddlers are roaming freely, dragging the youth of Punjab into the quagmire of addiction," he said.

Escalating his attack, PM Modi said honesty and integrity were missing from the party's governance.

"Serving the public requires honest intentions and a spirit of integrity. However, the party currently in power in Punjab possesses neither. It is known as a 'Kattar Beimaan Party' (hardcore dishonest party)," he said.

He claimed the Centre had sent large sums of money to Punjab over the years, but the funds were being misused.

"The Central Government is making every possible effort to ensure that the people of Punjab benefit from all its schemes. Yet, under the rule of this 'Kattar Beimaan Party', a brazen game of plunder is underway. Over the past 12 years, the Centre has sent funds amounting to lakhs of crores of rupees to Punjab... Punjab government failed to utilise the money properly," he said.

"What is more, this looting is being fueled by borrowed funds. Loans are being raised in Punjab's name. While the state's budget is consumed by interest payments on this debt, those running the government are living it up on that very money," he added.

PM Modi further attacked AAP over a recent Gujarat court verdict against its MLA, which he said was in connection with assaulting government officials and extortion.

"Just a few days ago, a court in Gujarat sentenced one of their MLAs to 7 years in prison. This sentence was handed down for assaulting government officials and extortion. Extortion and illegal occupation have all become trademarks of their political system," he said.

Targeting AAP leaders for several run-ins with the law, he said, "Many people are currently out on bail in numerous similar cases. Just look at Punjab: the person appointed as Health Minister had to be dismissed for bribery. One minister is facing serious charges like money laundering. Their MLAs are being caught red-handed accepting bribes. If we keep counting like this, we will find very few people in their government and party who are free from any stain."

Criticising AAP's past promises and track record, PM Modi declared that the party's 'true colours' are now visible to everyone.

"Those currently in power in Punjab used to claim, with great arrogance, that they would transform the country's politics. But today, the nation is witnessing its true colours. Just 2-3 days ago, a court in Delhi convicted one of their leaders. He (Tahir Hussain) stands accused of inciting riots and murdering an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer; and look at their brazenness... they are questioning the court's judgment, viewing it through the prism of religion and faith simply because their vote bank is at stake."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,470 crore in Jalandhar.

He inaugurated 75 redeveloped railway stations, including Jalandhar Cantt, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The inauguration of 75 Amrit Stations across 20 states marks another significant milestone under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, one of the world's largest station redevelopment programmes.

Developed at a cost of about Rs 1,570 crore, these stations have been transformed into modern, passenger-friendly facilities. Redeveloped in the spirit of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi', the stations incorporate elements reflecting local culture, heritage and architecture.

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