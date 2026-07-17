2,600 Passengers, 110 Kmph Design Speed: All About India's 1st Hydrogen Train

Indian Railways has entered a new era of clean and sustainable transportation with the launch of its first indigenous hydrogen-powered train. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off the zero-emission, 10-coach trainset, which will operate on the 89-km Jind–Sonipat section of the Northern Railway in Haryana.

With this, India joins a select group of countries exploring hydrogen-powered rail transportation. These include Germany, Japan, China and the United States.

The locomotive is designed to generate its own electricity onboard using clean hydrogen fuel cells. The project combines advanced propulsion technology with dedicated hydrogen storage, refuelling and operational infrastructure.

All about India's first hydrogen train

Designed and developed entirely in India by the Research, Design & Standards Organisation (RDSO), the hydrogen train project demonstrates the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Key Features of the train include:

Powered by a 1200 kW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system, it is a 10-car hydrogen fuel cell-based trainset.

Approved to operate at a maximum speed of 75 kmph with a design speed of 110 kmph, the hydrogen train has a capacity of around 2,600 passengers.

Developed from the design stage through prototype manufacturing.

It will connect Jind Junction, Gohana Junction, and Sonipat while serving intermediate stations.

Proposed halts include Jind City, Pandu Pindara Junction, Lalit Khera Halt, Bhambhewa, Isapur Kheri Halt, Butane Halt, Khandrai Halt, Rabrah Halt, Lath Halt, Mohana, Barwasni Halt and Sonipat New.

What is India's hydrogen plan?

India is advancing its hydrogen mobility ambitions through Indian Railways' hydrogen train programme, positioning the initiative as a key component of the country's broader clean energy transition.

More than the introduction of a new trainset, the hydrogen train project is designed to establish the systems, infrastructure and institutional capabilities required for future hydrogen-powered rail operations. The initiative will help validate hydrogen technology, operating procedures and maintenance practices while strengthening the technical expertise needed to support hydrogen mobility on a larger scale.

The project aligns with the National Green Hydrogen Mission and India's long-term net-zero emissions goals, while supporting Indian Railways' ongoing modernisation efforts.

Heritage Railways

Indian Railways is also exploring the deployment of hydrogen technology on heritage railways, including the Kalka–Shimla route, drawing on lessons learned from the Jind–Sonipat Hydrogen Train project.

The planned expansion reflects Indian Railways' shift from an experimental pilot to a structured national programme for hydrogen-powered trains. The move is expected to strengthen India's position in sustainable rail transport, accelerate the adoption of green hydrogen in the mobility sector and contribute to the country's broader decarbonisation strategy.

Does India need hydrogen trains when 95% of it runs on electricity?

With almost 95% of India's broad-gauge already equipped with electricity infrastructure to facilitate mobility, hydrogen trains are likely to become a part of the system and not the system itself.

Moushumi Mohanty, senior programme manager, electric mobility programme, at New Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment, told PTI that these trains are likely to have a niche role rather than becoming the mainstream solution.

"Their long-term contribution to climate goals will depend on the availability of affordable green hydrogen and whether they prove economically competitive for specific routes," Mohanty added.