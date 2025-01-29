Fight At Coldplay's Ahmedabad Concert: Fans Push, Slap, Bite Each Other

It was a sight you wouldn't associate with any Coldplay song, least of all Viva la Vida, which translates to "Long Live Life". Just when Coldplay drummer Will Champion sang the bridge of their 2008 hit number, a few metres away from the stage, a group of men and women exchanged blows. The incident occurred during the British band's concert at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

A video of people pushing, punching, slapping, and dragging each other while other attendees frantically try to break the fight has gone viral. One of the men in the video even bit the hand of another as onlookers struggled to control the situation.

A man in a blue t-shirt attempted to step in but in vain. The fight resumed with one of the men charging at the other and slapping him again.

The clip was shared on X, with the caption "Kalesh (fight) during Coldplay Concert (Viva la Vida turns into Viva La Kalesh) Ahmedabad."

Kalesh during Coldplay Concert (Viva la Vida turns into Viva La Kalesh) Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/DEzSdueGtX — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) January 28, 2025

A user commented, "Viva La Vivaad (fight)."

Someone Said "Viva La Vivaad" ???? — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) January 28, 2025

Another wrote, "Viva La Kalesh (fight) is the anthem we didn't know we needed. Ahmedabad in beast mode!"

Viva La Kalesh is the anthem we didn't know we needed. Ahmedabad on beast mode! — Nick. (@CricWithNick) January 28, 2025

"Only in India could Viva la Vida turn into Viva la Kalesh (fight) at a Coldplay concert! This is the crossover we didn't know we needed!." a comment read.

???? Only in India could Viva la Vida turn into Viva la Kalesh at a Coldplay concert! This is the crossover we didn't know we needed! — Panchayat (@panchayatx) January 28, 2025

Another said, "This is wrong, do not misbehave with women."

This is wrong, do not misbehave with women — Uzma Parveen (@Nation__frist) January 28, 2025

The fight aside, Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour has been a remarkable success in India. After three shows at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the band's Ahmedabad performance on January 25 and 26 marked their final stop in the country.

The band's concert on Republic Day set a new record, drawing 1.34 lakh attendees, making it the largest ticketed concert in India's history. This surpassed previous records set by Diljit Dosanjh and Justin Bieber. The Ahmedabad stadium's vast capacity of over 1.3 lakh people also broke Coldplay's previous record of 83,000 attendees at their Sydney concert.

Coldplay is set to perform next in Hong Kong and Seoul in April.