Watch: Drone Footage Captures Anti-Collision Test By Railways

Both the trains stopped 380 metres apart.

Two trains are running towards each other but don't collide, courtesy an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system developed by the Railways. A drone video captured the dramatic footage.

'Kavach' - designed to help the Railways achieve the goal of "zero accidents - is the world's cheapest automatic train collision protection system.

The test trial was conducted in Secunderabad today with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on board one of the trains. The chairman of the Railway Board was on the other train.

"Rear-end collision testing is successful. Kavach automatically stopped the Loco before 380m of other Loco at the front," tweeted Mr Vaishnaw, terming the testing a "success".

'Kavach' controls the speed of the train by an automatic application of brakes in case the loco pilot fails to do so. Based on trials, 'Kavach' has been approved for speeds up to 160 kmph.

The system is planned to be implemented on Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi Howrah corridors, having a total route kilometer of around 3000 km, as a part of "Mission Raftar project for raising of speeds to 160 kmph, said officials.

Announced in the 2022 Budget as a part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, 2,000 km of rail network is planned to be brought under the indigenous world-class technology 'Kavach', for safety and capacity augmentation in 2022-23.