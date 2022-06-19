Watch: Cop, Wife On Scooter Swallowed By Drain On Waterlogged UP Road

The moment when the couple was swallowed by the drain

A policeman and his wife escaped with injuries after their two-wheeler fell headlong into a drain inundated with rainwater in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.

The cop, with his wife riding pillion, was going to a hospital in Aligarh.

The video from the accident site show the cop navigating the waterlogged road. The front wheel hits something, and the couple is catapulted into the drain water.

Soon after, people are seen rushing to rescue them.

"We were on the scooter and were going to a hospital. Since the drain was open and inundated due to rainwater, we didn't come to know about it and fell into it along with the scooter. We both sustained some injuries," said Dayanand Singh, the policeman.

Reports say the sewer lines were open and choked.

#UP's smart city Aligarh. Who should we thank," Surya Pratap Singh, a retired IAS officer, posted on Twitter taking a swipe at the government's much-touted Smart City project.