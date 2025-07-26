2 Deputy Superintendents Die In Truck Crash Trying To Avoid Collision

Two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) from the Andhra Pradesh Intelligence Department died after their car first hit a divider while trying to avoid a collision, but ended up getting struck head-on by another speeding lorry on Saturday morning. The incident, which took place around 4:45 am on the Kaithapuram village road, has sent shockwaves through the police fraternity.

The victims have been identified as Chakradhar Rao and Shantha Rao. They were reportedly en route to Hyderabad in connection with a case the incident occurred.

Another version of the same incident says the lorry, travelling on the opposite side of the divider, veered off its path and collided with the officers' car.

Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad and the driver, Narsing Rao, who were also in the car, sustained serious injuries in the collision. They have been immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Choutuppal Inspector G Manmadha Kumar said that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.