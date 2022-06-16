Watch: Congress Leader Renuka Chowdhury Grabs Cop's Collar In Protest Against Rahul Gandhi's Questioning

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury during Congress protest in Hyderabad on Thursday.

A video is going viral on social media, which shows Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury grabbing the collar of a policeman in Telangana on Thursday during the party's protest against Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to Rahul Gandhi.

A video of the incident has been posted on Twitter by news agency ANI. It has received more than 46,000 views.

#WATCH | Telangana: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds a Policeman by his collar while being taken away by other Police personnel during the party's protest in Hyderabad over ED summons to Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/PBqU7769LE — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

The 43-second video also shows Ms Chowdhury arguing with the policeman. She was then dragged by female police officers towards a police van.

Also Read | "Delhi Police Tore My Clothes": Shashi Tharoor Shares Woman MP's Video

The protest was organised as part of “Chalo Raj Bhavan” call given by the Congress party to protest Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the ED. He is being questioned by the agency in connection with a money-laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL deal.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and party MP A Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and several others were taken into preventive custody by police as they were proceeding towards Raj Bhavan.

The protest caused traffic jam on Khairtabad Circle and surrounding areas.

News agency PTI reported that a two-wheeler was set on fire and some protesters even climbed on a state-run city bus.

The demonstrators raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the police.