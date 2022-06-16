'Tore My Clothes': Congress MP Slams Delhi Police, Shashi Tharoor Shares Video

The Delhi police, however, have denied the Congress claims.

Amid a row over the alleged mishandling of the Congress workers during Wednesday's protests against the questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), senior party leader Shashi Tharoor shared a video of Congress MP Jothimani's on Twitter, in which she alleged that she was brutally assaulted by the Delhi police.

"This is outrageous in any democracy. To deal with a woman protestor like this violates every Indian standard of decency, but to do it to a LokSabha MP is a new low. I condemn the conduct of the @DelhiPolice & demand accountability. speaker @ombirlakota please act!," Mr Tharoor wrote.

"The Delhi police brutally assaulted us yesterday. They tore my clothes, removed my shoes and carried me like a criminal in a bus along with other women protesters," Jothimani, Congress MP from Tamil Nadu's Karur, said in the video.

Jothimani then gets up, turns around and shows her torn Kurta.

She alleged that the police also refused to give water to them.

"There are 7-8 women in the bus including me. We have been repeatedly asking for water, but they refused. When we are trying to buy it from outside, they are telling sellers not to give water to us," she charged in the video urging Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to look into the matter.

As Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED for the third consecutive day on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case relating to the National Herald newspaper, party leaders and workers continued their protests against what they called the "vendetta politics" of the ruling BJP.

Several Congress workers were detained from outside the party headquarters and the probe agency's office.



The Congress also shared some videos on its official Twitter account which showed the women protesters being dragged and taken in buses.

Top party leaders including KC Venugopal, Bhupesh Baghel and Randeep Surjewala, on Tuesday said the police also barged into the party headquarters from where they detained workers and leaders.

The Delhi police, however, have denied the Congress claims.