Watch: Coast Guard Helicopters Rescue 16 From Sinking Vessel

The vessel, MV Mangala, began to tilt after water began to flood its lower deck.

The Coast Guard on Thursday rescued 16 crew members of a cargo vessel that got grounded off the Maharashtra coast.

A statement from the Coast Guard said they deployed a ship and two helicopters to rescue the crew after receiving a request for help from the vessel master.

"​Indian Coast Guard Ship Subhadra Kumari Chauhan sailed out from Dighi harbour and proceeded towards distressed vessel for rendering assistance. Meanwhile, two ICG helicopters were also launched from ICG Air station Daman for evacuation of crew from MV Mangalam," the statement read.

The rescue efforts were carried out amid inclement weather, the Coast Guard added. All the 16 crew members were taken to Revdanda port in the Raigarh district of Maharashtra and administered first aid.

"The vessel has around 24 KL fuel left and the state administration has been informed and the agent and charterer have been directed to take necessary action at the earliest", said DIG Prashant Kumar Sharma, Commander, Coast Guard Maharashtra.