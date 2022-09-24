Watch: Amid Severe Waterlogging, Here Are Delhi Roads To Avoid Today

Delhi Traffic Police released a list of roads affected by waterlogging, uprooted trees and potholes.

Continuous rainfall for a third consecutive day has caused severe waterlogging and traffic jams in the capital and NCR region, as schools remained shut in Noida on Saturday. The weather office has issued a 'yellow alert' the third highest alarm - for Saturday as well.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows a waterlogged stretch on the Delhi-Jaipur highway in Manesar. Vehicles can be seen driving through the flooded road. People can also be seen walking through what appears to be shin-deep water.

#WATCH | Haryana: Incessant rainfall in Delhi-NCR causes waterlogging and traffic snarls in parts of Gurugram. Visuals from Delhi-Jaipur highway, Manesar. pic.twitter.com/6xfLbOXt7L — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

#WATCH | Haryana: Rajiv Chowk underpass in Gurugram inundated after incessant heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/u5wjqQArPo — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

Aerial shots of the road also show heavy traffic congestion on it. As vehicles approach the flooded stretch they slow down while traffic police usher them along.

Delhi Traffic Police released a list of roads affected by waterlogging, uprooted trees and potholes late on Friday.

"Due to incessant Delhi rains in the last 24 hours, many roads have been affected by water logging, uprooting of trees and potholes. Commuters advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience," the police tweeted.

Traffic Alert

Due to incessant #DelhiRains in the last 24 hours, many roads have been affected by water logging, uprooting of trees and potholes. Commuters advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience.#DPTrafficCheckpic.twitter.com/3kx2XyQhgK — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 23, 2022

Delhi received 15 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am on Friday to 8.30 am Saturday, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall in the National Capital Region, including Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday.

Yesterday, the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for rainfall in the national capital and cautioned the citizens about the same.