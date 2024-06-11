Watch: Bulldozer Destroys Toll Booth After Driver Asked To Pay

The incident took place at a toll booth in Hapur

In yet another incident at a toll booth in Uttar Pradesh, a man on a bulldozer tried to drive the large motorized machine through the booth when he was asked for the payment.

In a video shot by the toll workers, he can be seen breaking the iron pillars at the exit gate using his bulldozer.

The incident took place Tuesday morning at a toll booth in Hapur's Chhijarsi on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway.

"Arey toll do (Give the toll payment)," workers at the booth can be heard saying in the video.

"He has destroyed both the booths," they said.

The police said that they have registered a case and are looking for the accused.

Earlier last week, a car driver in Hapur had run over a toll worker to avoid paying toll tax. The horrific incident was captured on the CCTV of the toll booth in Chhijarsi.

The video showed the toll worker walking across the vehicle lane when the speeding car zoomed in and hit him from behind. Due to the speed of the vehicle, the toll worker was tossed in the air and landed on the car's bonnet as it raced through the toll booth.