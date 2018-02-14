Sitting In Car, BJP Lawmaker Watches His Son Beat Up Toll Booth Worker According to the toll workers, the SUV sped after another car that had just been cleared to pass. In CCTV footage, two employees are seen bringing down the barrier as the car was trying to pass without paying.

260 Shares EMAIL PRINT BJP legislator Pooran Prakash's son allegedly attacked the toll plaza worker. New Delhi: Highlights BJP leader Pooran Prakash's son allegedly attacked toll plaza staff CCTV footage shows staff bringing down barrier as the SUV tries to pass The lawmaker justified the attack, blamed the Mathura toll booth staff



BJP legislator Pooran Prakash's son allegedly attacked the staff when a boom barrier fell on their car when it was trying to zoom through the toll on the VIP lane.



According to the toll workers, the SUV sped after another car that had just been cleared to pass. In CCTV footage, two employees are seen bringing down the barrier as the car was trying to pass without paying.



Mr Prakash was sitting inside the car when his son and supporters got out and beat one of the employees.



The lawmaker, who represents Uttar Pradesh's Baldev constituency, justified the attack and blamed the toll booth staff instead.



"My security vehicles went before us but still they dropped that stick on our car, despite seeing "vidhayak (legislator)" written on it prominently. This is nothing new, they often do such things," he was quoted as telling ANI news agency.



After the assault, the entire group allegedly blocked the toll and let all cars pass without paying toll for hours.



The toll management has filed a complaint but no FIR has been registered till now.



A BJP lawmaker watched as his son and supporters thrashed an employee at a toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Tuesday, an incident that has been caught on security cameras and reinforces that many such services remain easy bait for "VIP" bullying despite public anger and protests.BJP legislator Pooran Prakash's son allegedly attacked the staff when a boom barrier fell on their car when it was trying to zoom through the toll on the VIP lane.According to the toll workers, the SUV sped after another car that had just been cleared to pass. In CCTV footage, two employees are seen bringing down the barrier as the car was trying to pass without paying.Mr Prakash was sitting inside the car when his son and supporters got out and beat one of the employees.The lawmaker, who represents Uttar Pradesh's Baldev constituency, justified the attack and blamed the toll booth staff instead."My security vehicles went before us but still they dropped that stick on our car, despite seeing "vidhayak (legislator)" written on it prominently. This is nothing new, they often do such things," he was quoted as telling ANI news agency. After the assault, the entire group allegedly blocked the toll and let all cars pass without paying toll for hours.The toll management has filed a complaint but no FIR has been registered till now.