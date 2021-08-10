Watch: Boulders Rolling Down Hill Cause Pure Traffic Chaos In Uttarakhand

People were seen scrambling to safer areas

At first they are all looking skywards, mobile phone cameras pointed in the same direction and then it happened: triggered by a landslip, boulders are seen rolling downhill on a national highway in Uttarakahnd with people scrambling to safer areas.

There have been no reports of any casualty so far. However, what followed is pure traffic chaos on National Highway 58 (connecting Rishikesh-Srinagar) near Tota Ghati in Uttarakhand. The area has been cordoned off post the incident.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: National Highway 58 (Rishikesh-Srinagar) near Tota Ghati closed after boulders roll downhill due to landslide; vehicular movement affected. pic.twitter.com/X1b9sMTcNx — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

On July 21, around two dozen people were stranded after a series of landslides occurred along the Tanakpur-Ghat national highway in Uttarakhand's Champawat district following heavy rains.

Four days later, on July 25, nine tourists were killed after a massive landslide hit a bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Sangla valley. In a terrifying video, large chunks of rocks were seen breaking off a mountain and rolling down into the valley below. The video showed a section of the bridge crumbling and plunging into a river after a boulder hits it.