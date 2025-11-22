Watch: Bolero Collides With Truck, Flips And Lands Upright, All In 6 Seconds

A routine morning on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi highway turned frightening when a speeding Bolero slammed into a small truck on an overbridge and overturned.

The accident took place at 6:15 am on Saturday near the Majhgawan flyover.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV, and the video is nothing short of shocking considering how quickly the situation escalated.

According to the CCTV footage, the Bolero was seen approaching from the Varanasi side at high speed moments before the collision. The driver suddenly lost control and rammed a Tata Magic moving ahead of it.

The force of the impact caused the Bolero to leap into the air and roll over. Despite the collision, the vehicle then landed upright.

The video shows the sequence lasting barely six seconds from impact to the Bolero regaining balance. As soon as the vehicle came to a halt, its driver quickly fled the scene.

A collision caused the goods loaded on the Tata Magic to spill across the road.

Police reached the location shortly after receiving information. Officers seized both vehicles, and officials confirmed that no injuries were reported in the accident.

