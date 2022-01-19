Watch: Bengal BJP MLA Threatens "Police Encounter Like In UP, Assam"

"The BJP has mass support, we will give a befitting reply," MLA Swapan Majumder said

The "goons of Trinamool Congress will face police encounters in the future"; "follow Uttar Pradesh and Assam" - a BJP MLA from Bengal's North 24 Paraganas roared into a mic surrounded by his supporters. They clapped and cheered as their leader threatened police action on members of his opposition.

MLA Swapan Majumder, now caught in the eye of the huge controversy generated by his controversial remarks, is further heard saying that his party will give a "befitting reply to TMC goons if they don't stop attacking them."

The Trinamool Congress was quick to respond. BJP will never get to rule the state, they said.

In a purported video that is doing rounds on social media, the BJP MLA is heard telling supporters, "We will not suffer silently if the harmads (goons) of Trinamool continue their atrocities. Our Nadia district unit president was attacked by the goons in Gayespur, his car was damaged right in front of the police. We will not tolerate such attacks. The BJP has mass support, we will give them a befitting reply."

"Trinamool men who are carrying out Taliban-type attacks on our members will not be spared. When we come to power, they will have to face police encounters," he added.

TMC, led by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, strongly condemned the MLA's statements.

"This is the true face of the BJP, a party that doesn't believe in rule of law. They want to emulate the encounter raj of UP in Bengal. But their dreams of coming to power in Bengal will never be realised," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh asserted.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said he was yet to find out what exactly the BJP MLA had said, reported news agency PTI. However, he countered Kunal Ghosh, claiming, "UP is far ahead on the development ladder when compared with Bengal."

"The TMC has unleashed a reign of terror in the state. Its activists have been attacking our men since May last year (when the Assembly election results were announced). Not a single accused has been prosecuted so far," he added.