Watch : Z+ Security? Elephant Family Forms Protective Circle Around Calf

The wild has its own version of "Z+ security", and we have proof. Captured in a video by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Ramesh Pandey, the moment is now melting a million hearts on the internet. The clip, shared on X, shows a herd of elephants bathing in a river.

At the centre of them all is a baby elephant, blissfully enjoying the moment. It is seen playing with its trunk, splashing water around and having the time of its life.

But it's the scene around the calf that's capturing attention. The mother, grandmother, and aunts of the young one stand protectively around it, creating what looks like a security ring. They look no different from elite-level bodyguards around a VIP.

"It's another kind of Z plus security provided by the elephants to their young ones," Mr Pandey wrote on X. "The water-frolicking calf is encircled and being taken care of by the Grandma, mother and aunts."

It's another kind of Z plus security provided by the elephants to their young ones. The water frolicking calf is encircled and being taken care of by the Grandma, mother and aunts. #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/splHpp0hMC — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) May 11, 2025

The clip quickly went viral online.

A user commented, "Such a sweet description, 'Z plus security'."

???????? such a sweet description, “Z plus security” ???? — Vandana (@Vandana61637949) May 11, 2025

Someone called them the "Indian elephant army."

Indian elephant Army !

With love, care and affection ! — Magnum opus (@Magnumo40101985) May 12, 2025

"Beautiful capture," a comment read.

Beautiful capture and share — Prabhat (@Prabhat04122496) May 12, 2025

Z+ security is the highest level of protection provided by the Indian government, typically involving a detailed cover of over 50 armed personnel, including NSG commandos, for individuals facing serious threats.

Earlier, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan had shared a heartwarming video on X showing two baby elephants playfully fighting.

In the clip, one slightly older calf appeared to overpower the younger one before adult elephants from the herd stepped in to stop the tussle. "When cousins fight, elders have to intervene," Mr Kaswan wrote.