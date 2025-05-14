Advertisement
Watch : Z+ Security? Elephant Family Forms Protective Circle Around Calf

Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey posted a clip showing a herd of elephants bathing in a river.

Read Time: 2 mins
Watch : Z+ Security? Elephant Family Forms Protective Circle Around Calf
The clip is being widely shared.

The wild has its own version of "Z+ security", and we have proof. Captured in a video by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Ramesh Pandey, the moment is now melting a million hearts on the internet. The clip, shared on X, shows a herd of elephants bathing in a river. 

At the centre of them all is a baby elephant, blissfully enjoying the moment. It is seen playing with its trunk, splashing water around and having the time of its life.

But it's the scene around the calf that's capturing attention. The mother, grandmother, and aunts of the young one stand protectively around it, creating what looks like a security ring. They look no different from elite-level bodyguards around a VIP.

"It's another kind of Z plus security provided by the elephants to their young ones," Mr Pandey wrote on X. "The water-frolicking calf is encircled and being taken care of by the Grandma, mother and aunts."

The clip quickly went viral online.

A user commented, "Such a sweet description, 'Z plus security'."

Someone called them the "Indian elephant army."

"Beautiful capture," a comment read.

Z+ security is the highest level of protection provided by the Indian government, typically involving a detailed cover of over 50 armed personnel, including NSG commandos, for individuals facing serious threats. 

Earlier, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan had shared a heartwarming video on X showing two baby elephants playfully fighting. 

In the clip, one slightly older calf appeared to overpower the younger one before adult elephants from the herd stepped in to stop the tussle. "When cousins fight, elders have to intervene," Mr Kaswan wrote.

Show full article

