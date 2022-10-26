Viral Video: ATM in UP's Amethi Dispenses Fake Rs 200 Notes, Residents Furious

People were shocked to see fake notes being dispensed by the ATM.

The residents of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh were left shocked after an ATM machine dispensed fake currency notes. The incident was reported to the police by people who used an ATM machine in Munshiganj Road Sabzi Mandi area to withdraw the money for Diwali shopping. Two of the Rs 200 notes that came out of the ATM had "Children Bank of India," and "Full of Fun" written on them. The locals made a video of the fake currency notes and posted it on social media where it became viral.

Other locals too claimed that they got fake currency notes from the ATM. After the complaint, the police have launched an investigation.

As the news spread, locals gathered around the ATM machine to see the fake Rs 200 notes. Some of them said that when the ATM machine was dispensing these currency notes, no security guard was present.

Kishan Vishwakarma, one of those who used the ATM, said he withdrew Rs 5,000 but found one fake not of Rs 200 denomination.

"The same thing happened with another person. We informed the police and they said they will register an FIR in the matter," Mr Vishwakarma said.

The ATM machine belongs to India1, which operates a chain a such machines and point-of-sale (POS) terminals across the country.

Formerly known as BTI Payments Private Limited, the company received a licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up, own and operate white label ATMs (set up, owned and operated by non-banking companies) in India.

According to company website, India1 deployed over 3,000 new ATMs in the calendar year 2021. It deploys ATMs under the brand name of India1ATMs in the semi-urban and rural areas of the country.

