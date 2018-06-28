Yogi Adityanath Refuses To Wear Cap At Kabir Shrine: Watch

The saffron-robed chief minister was at Sant Kabir Nagar on Wednesday to oversee preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the shrine today.

All India | | Updated: June 28, 2018 18:43 IST
Yogi Adityanath was offered a fur cap by Khadim Hussain.

Lucknow: 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was seen on camera waving off a cap offered to him at the mausoleum of Kabir Das, a 15th century mystic poet and saint.

As he was offered a fur cap by Khadim Hussain, the warden of the shrine, Yogi Adityanath was seen smiling and declining politely.

 
"As per tradition I offered the cap to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when he visited the mausoleum of Kabir saheb but he politely refused," Khadim Hussain said, according to the Press trust of India.

However, he agreed to keep the cap, Hussain said.

In 2011, then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi had refused to wear a skullcap offered to him by a cleric during a fast for social harmony in Ahmedabad.

 

