Yogi Adityanath Refuses To Wear Cap At Kabir Shrine: Watch

Yogi Adityanath was offered a fur cap by Khadim Hussain.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was seen on camera waving off a cap offered to him at the mausoleum of Kabir Das, a 15th century mystic poet and saint.



The saffron-robed chief minister was at Sant Kabir Nagar on Wednesday to oversee preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the shrine today.



As he was offered a fur cap by Khadim Hussain, the warden of the shrine, Yogi Adityanath was seen smiling and declining politely.

#WATCH: UP CM Yogi Adityanath refuses to wear karakul cap offered to him at Sant Kabir's Mazar in Maghar. (27.06.2018)



"As per tradition I offered the cap to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when he visited the mausoleum of Kabir saheb but he politely refused," Khadim Hussain said, according to the Press trust of India.



