Watch: In Assam, Government, Opposition Unite To Cheer Boxer For Olympics

Himanta Biswa Sarma rode a cycle with several politicians to support Lovlina Borgohain at Olympics

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and several Opposition leaders rode bicycles today to support state boxer Lovlina Borgohain representing the country at the Tokyo Olympics. Ms Borgohain is the only competitor from Assam at the Olympics this year.

In pictures and videos, Mr Sarma and several other politicians are seen riding bicycles in Guwahati in a rare show of unity between the state's BJP government and Opposition. Security personnel were also seen on cycles alongside the Chief Minister at the rally today.

However, not everyone had their face masks on, and some had not worn it properly.

"Both ruling party & Opposition have come together for this 7 km cycle rally to support their daughter," he says

Mr Sarma shared photos from the rally on Twitter and called Ms Borgohain "Assam's daughter". Announcing a goodwill campaign called "Go For Glory, Lovlina", he said both the ruling party (BJP) and Opposition have come together for the 7-km cycle rally to "support their daughter".

"We are so proud of Lovlina, who is the first female athlete from Assam, to represent India at the Olympics and the second boxer after Shiva Thapa to participate in the same from the state. May you continue to bring glories to the nation," Mr Sarma tweeted.

I appreciate Sarupathar MLA Sri @biswajitphukan for the noble initiative & wish Lovlina very best for her performance at the #Olympics.



Felicitated Lovlina's father Tiken Borgohain on the occasion & urged people to come together & cheer for Lovlina. 2/4 pic.twitter.com/RoBI5T0UdQ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 21, 2021

Ms Borgohain's father Tiken Borgohain was also felicitated today, Mr Sarma said, and urged people to "come together and cheer for Lovlina".

The Chief Minister thanked Assam Speaker Biswajit Daimary, his deputy Numal Momin, several ministers, Opposition leaders and MLAs for participating in the rally in another tweet.

Arjuna awardee Lovlina Borgohain reached Tokyo with the first batch of athletes on Sunday where they have begun training. The Tokyo games will begin on July 23 and the first boxing game will be held on July 24.

The Assam government had in June extended financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the boxer to help her prepare for the mega sporting event.

She had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in March last year and will be competing in the welterweight category (69 kg).

Sports Authority of India also shared photos of the boxers training at the games which also include MC Mary Kom, Pooja Rani, Simranjit Kaur.