Watch: Asha Bhosle, 90, Sings During Amit Shah Meet In Mumbai

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle greets Amit Shah in Mumbai

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, now 90, sang a classic number on Wednesday during a visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mumbai.

The evergreen "Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar" from Dev Anand's 'Hum Dono' was the song the versatile singer, recipient of many awards, chose with the Home Minister sitting next to her on a sofa.

"It has always been a delightful experience to meet the legendary Asha Tai. Had an enriching discussion with her about our music & culture in Mumbai today. She is an inspiration to all and her soulful voice is a blessing to our music industry," Mr Shah posted on X.

Amit Shah, who is on a two-day Mumbai visit to finalise Maharashtra seat-sharing formula, also unveiled the singer's photobiography 'Best of Asha'.

Conceptualised and initiated by Mumbai BJP president and MLA Ashish Shelar, 'Best of Asha' is a compilation of photographs of the singer captured by photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha.

In a career spanning over eight decades, Ms Bhosle, the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar, has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was also honoured with the Dadasahed Phalke Award and Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country in 2008, among many others.

In 2011, Ms Bhosle was acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history.