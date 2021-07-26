Watch: Crocodile Spotted Crossing Street In Flood-Battered Maharashtra

The video of the crocodile has recorded over 14,100 views in less than 24 hours.

Several districts of Maharashtra have been severely battered by torrential rain for days now. Floods and landslides triggered by rain have led to deaths, loss of property and severe inundation of important roads. Visuals show people stranded on the roofs of their homes as the water level continues to rise on key roads connecting districts. Maharashtra's Sangli district has been badly affected by the heavy rainfall, partly due to a tremendous surge in the water level of the adjoining Krishna river. The rise in water levels has also led to an unusual sighting in the area.

A video doing the rounds on social media shows a crocodile crossing one of the streets in Sangli and making its way into a water body. The video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter shows the reptile slithering from one side of the street to the other, before disappearing into the muddy waters. The tweet along with the video confirmed that the spotting was recorded at Sangli. The caption said, “Maharashtra: A crocodile seen on the roads of Sangli district after the water level of Krishna river rose following heavy rainfall.”

In addition to this scary sighting, Sangli district has suffered major losses due to the rain. The district's Sangliwadi village in particular was battered by the floods. Visuals showed a lorry with water up to the driver's cabin stuck in the flood. Many residents were seen living on the roof as they waited for help and evacuation services. Another village in Sangli, Kasbedigraj, was submerged by the flood. However, most residents were already evacuated by Sunday. Additionally, a relief camp has been set up at a college in the area.

The effect of the heavy rainfall grew to devastating proportions also due to the rise in water levels of the Krishna and Warna rivers. Both the rivers are flowing over danger marks.

In light of the tragic developments, the Maharashtra government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of those killed due to the rain. It will also cover the cost of treatment for those injured.